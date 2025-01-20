Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs To Lead Qatar's Delegation At Davos 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will chair the State of Qatar's delegation at the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum "Davos 2025", which will take place in Davos, Switzerlands, from January 20 to 24, said Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

Qatar's participation in Davos 2025 aims to promote in the country and explore investment opportunities abroad, further reinforcing Qatar's position as a reliable international partner and a vital global hub.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in a high-level session on geopolitics entitled "Diplomacy amid Disorder," alongside several other officials. His Excellency will also engage in a dialogue session with HE President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, on Tuesday at the Forum.

Qatar's delegation to the Forum includes HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, and high-ranking officials.

Held under the title "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," Davos 2025 brings together prominent world leaders from governments and international organizations, heads of companies and the private sector, civil society, thinkers, innovators and public figures.

The Forum will address a range of global challenges, such as geopolitical shocks, enhancing economic growth, improving living standards, and driving a just and comprehensive transformation in the energy sector.

This years edition focuses on five key themes: Reimagining Growth, Industries in the Intelligent Age, Investing in People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Rebuilding Trust.

