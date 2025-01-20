School stabbing in Slovakia claims lives of two

(MENAFN) A tragic stabbing incident occurred at a grammar school in the Slovak town of Spisska Stara Ves on Thursday, leaving two people dead and a third critically injured. The attacker, an 18-year-old student, targeted two classmates and a teacher. The confirmed the deaths of two and that the third victim was in critical condition.



Following the attack, the student fled the scene, prompting a police manhunt in the small town near Slovakia's border with Poland. He was apprehended shortly after.



Slovak President Peter Pellegrini expressed his shock over the tragedy, emphasizing the importance of resolving disputes peacefully and without violence. Incidents of school violence are rare in Slovakia, with the previous school-related attack occurring in 2020, when a man fatally stabbed a teacher and injured others.

