Hunter Biden’s art allegedly becomes victim to LA fires

(MENAFN) Southern California's wildfires have reportedly destroyed nearly 200 artworks by Hunter Biden, the son of outgoing US President Joe Biden, according to a report from the New York Post. These pieces, valued at millions of dollars, were kept in storage near the Pacific Palisades home of Biden's attorney, Kevin Morris, which suffered significant damage in the fires.



Georges Berges, a former representative of Biden’s art, revealed that Morris had purchased $875,000 worth of Biden's paintings through his Soho-based gallery. Many of the works depict flowers on Japanese paper, with some of the pieces priced as high as $500,000, though most were closer to $85,000.



The devastating fires, which have claimed at least 25 lives and destroyed over 12,000 buildings, have caused an estimated $275 billion in damage. Among the casualties was Hunter Biden's Malibu home, which was reported to have been destroyed, though it was later unclear if the structure still stood. The property had been rented for $15,800 a month, where Biden had worked on his paintings.



Biden’s artwork has been controversial, with concerns about conflict of interest and nepotism raised, particularly after buyers, including political donors, were revealed to have purchased his pieces. His lack of formal art training and the ethics surrounding the sale of his work have also been points of criticism.

