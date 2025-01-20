Zelensky gets accused of election middling in Poland

(MENAFN) Poland’s opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of meddling in the country's upcoming presidential election following comments he made about PiS presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki. Nawrocki, a right-wing politician, recently stated that Ukraine should take responsibility for the WWII Volhynia massacres before it could join the EU or NATO. Zelensky responded by suggesting that Nawrocki may need to "take up arms" if Ukraine is not granted security guarantees.



These remarks have sparked backlash in Poland, with former PiS Prime Mateusz Morawiecki urging Zelensky to focus on Ukraine’s issues and leave Poland to choose its own leaders. Morawiecki criticized Zelensky for supporting Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition party, calling it an "inappropriate" move.



Przemysław Czarnek, a former education minister and PiS politician, also criticized Zelensky, demanding an apology for his comments. Poland has been a strong ally of Ukraine, providing substantial military and humanitarian aid, including armored vehicles, artillery systems, and MiG-29 jets. Since 2022, Poland has sent over $4.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, with the majority allocated to military support.

