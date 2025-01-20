IPS starts transferring 90 Palestinian prisoners to Ofer prison

(MENAFN) The Israel Prison Service (IPS) has started transferring 90 Palestinian prisoners to Ofer prison, located near Beitunia, west of Ramallah, in preparation for their release later on Sunday, according to Israeli reports. Haaretz confirmed that the IPS began moving Palestinian prisoners to Ofer in anticipation of their release. 12 stated that the 90 prisoners would be freed after the return of Israeli prisoners, with 78 released to the West Bank and 12 to occupied East Jerusalem. The operation involves 1,500 IPS personnel.



Army reported on Saturday that the transfer would take place in “safe convoys” to the prison facilities from which the prisoners are expected to be released. Walla News added that, in contrast to the November 2023 agreement, the prisoners would be transported in IPS buses with tinted windows to prevent public celebrations. The release of the prisoners is contingent upon confirmation that Israeli captives are handed over to the Red Cross. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which was supposed to start at 6:30 AM GMT, was delayed by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's request for the list of three prisoners to be released. Hamas cited "technical reasons" for the delay in handing over the list. Once the list was provided, and after the Qassam Brigades published the names, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the ceasefire would commence at 11:15 AM Palestine time (09:15 GMT).

