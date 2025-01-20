US confesses it still purchases nuclear fuel from Russia

(MENAFN) The United States still depends on Russian nuclear fuel, with about 20% of its coming from Russia, US Assistant Secretary of State for Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, acknowledged. This reliance persists despite concerns raised by the US Department of Energy, which has highlighted the need to reduce and eventually eliminate dependence on Russian nuclear fuel.



Pyatt, who previously served as the US ambassador to Ukraine, made the admission during an event hosted by the Washington-based think tank, the Atlantic Council. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), Russia supplied approximately 27% of the enriched uranium used by US civilian nuclear reactors in 2023.



In response to growing concerns, President Joe Biden signed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act last year, banning uranium imports from Russia. However, waivers are in place, allowing for specific purchases until 2028. In November, Russia imposed a temporary cap on enriched uranium exports to the US.



While the US has its own uranium deposits, domestic production has declined in recent decades due to market competition and environmental concerns, with foreign producers offering lower-cost alternatives. Experts have warned that establishing a non-Russian supply chain will take years and require significant financial investment.



The US government has committed substantial funding to boost domestic nuclear fuel production, with the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act allocating $2.72 billion to develop uranium enrichment facilities within the US. Russia remains a dominant player in the global uranium enrichment market, controlling about 44% of the world's enrichment capacity.



In recent months, the price of enriched uranium has surged to record highs, fueled by increasing demand from tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon, which are using the fuel to power their energy-intensive data centers, driven by competition in the generative AI market.

