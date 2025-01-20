Creative Printing Conference Concludes In Kuwait With Qatari Participation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait: The 2nd edition of the Creative Printing (Oasis) concluded in the Kuwaiti capital, with Qatari participation, more than 150 specialists, lecturers from the Gulf countries, and other international participation.

On January 5, the conference inaugurated lectures and interactive workshops highlighting the diversity of printing methods and their role in the creative and concluded with an art that included works by a select group of participants.

Assistant Secretary for the Arts Sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL), Musaed Al Zamel explained in a speech during the closing ceremony that in light of the selection of the State of Kuwait as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media for 2025, the cultural and artistic scene in the country will include a series of events, seminars, festivals and conferences throughout the year aimed at promoting culture, art and creativity, pointing to the keenness to provide various artistic services to support the creative orientation of young people and their increasing interest in the printing process, as well as supporting creative initiatives.

Qatari visual artist, Mohammed Al Atiq said in a statement to Qatar News Agency that he participated in a symposium during the conference during which he presented the experience of traditional printing in the State of Qatar, from its early beginnings until its development, pointing out that the conference was a great opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences related to this art.

He presented four artworks that reflect the art of mono-printing, in addition to presenting an applied workshop on printing on lino, which witnessed remarkable interaction from the participants, pointing out the importance of the conference in examining the different artistic experiences of the participants, he added.

Dr. Jawaher Al Badr, founder and organiser of the conference, affirmed that the previous edition of the conference was distinguished by the organization of more than seven printing rooms, in addition to an artistic mural that attracted the attention of the participants and various lectures that enriched the experience. - QNA