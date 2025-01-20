Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra To Organise Diverse Musical Concert Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Philharmonic announced that it will organise a diverse musical evening that combines operatic and orchestral performances.

Under the baton of conductor Elias Grandy, alongside the captivating voices of soprano Julia Koci, tenor Lucian Krasznec, and Qatar Concert Choir, this performance will take you on a journey through some of the most celebrated works in classical music,

The programme features stirring overtures and beloved arias from Rossini, Verdi, Puccini, Strauss II, and Kálmán. From the drama of La Traviata and Aida to the lively charm of Die Fledermaus and Der Zigeunerbaron, this concert promises an unforgettable celebration of timeless masterpieces, below you will find detailed info about the guest artist”

Julia Koci was born in Vienna, Austria and graduated from Mannes College of Music in New York City. Given her extensive background in dance, acting and vocal performance she is a versatile performer who s repertoire encompasses early music to modern and musical theatre. The soprano has performed in prestigious halls and theatres such as the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Stockholm Concert Hall, the Wiener Musikverein and Wiener Konzerthaus, Budapest Concert Hall, Madrid Nacional auditorio, Wiener Volksoper, Theatre in der Josefstadt, Neue Oper Wien, and summer festivals such as Savonlinna Festival, Wiener Festwochen, Opernfestpiele St. Margarethen, Mörbisch Seefestspiele, Lehar Festival and the Carinthischer Sommer.

Concert tours and Opera and operetta roles has taken her around the globe from Tokyo to Doha to the USA. Julia Koci is also an active oratorio and sacred music soloist and has recorded two CD s with the Wiener Symphoniker Barock ensemble with works of Handel, Vivaldi, and Bach. With the Junge Philharmonie Wien she can be heard singing Mozart Arias on the album“Auf ewig dein Mozart” and on the best sold childrens opera DVD as Pamina in“Die Zauberflöte für Kinder”.

On DVD and CD, she is also featured in a leading role of the world premiere classical rock fusion Musical Vivaldi's Fünfte Jahreszeit. Julia is an ensemble member at the Wiener Volksoper since 2013.

Lucian Krasznec was born in the Banat region (Romania). He graduated from his vocal studies in Cheryl Studer's class at the Musical High School in Würzburg and joined master-classes with Christian Elsner, Peter Frank, Gerold Huber, Ruth Ziesak and Anna Reynolds. He was a scholarship holder of the International Richard-Wagner-Society in 2006 and an award winner of the Würzburg Armin-Knab-Lied-Competition in 2007. The following year he received the Franz-Völker-Award in Neu-Isenburg as well as a scholarship of the Munich Richard-Strauss-Society.

Following his stage-debut with the Würzburg Mozart Festival (Tamino in The Magic Flute) and guest-appearances in Coburg and Freiburg, he joined the ensemble of the Darmstadt State Theatre. In 2011 the young tenor moved on to the Dortmund Opera House where he managed to acquire new relevant roles as a lyric tenor throughout the five subsequent seasons, being highly acclaimed by audience and specialised press: Ferrando (Così fan tutte), Belmonte (The Abduction from the Seraglio), Don Ottavio (Don Giovanni), Walther von der Vogelweide (Tannhäuser), The Italian tenor (Der Rosenkavalier), Nemorino (L'elisir d'amore), Alfredo (La Traviata) as well as the title-role of Gounod's Faust.