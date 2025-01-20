Russia shoots down 31 Ukrainian drones targeting industrial sites amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia announced that it had successfully shot down 31 Ukrainian drones, which were primarily aimed at industrial facilities.



Both Kyiv and Moscow have been striving to gain an advantage in the ongoing conflict, especially with US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration looming. has previously expressed a desire to bring an end to the war in Ukraine swiftly.



The Russian of Defense reported on Telegram that anti-air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed the drones overnight.



According to the regional government, the drones attempted to strike industrial sites in Tatarstan, located approximately 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the Ukrainian border.



“All the drones were neutralized, and there were no casualties or damage,” the government stated, though it did not provide further details.



In the Kaluga region, near Moscow, debris from a downed drone caused a fire at a business, though it was quickly extinguished, as confirmed by regional governor Vladislav Shapsha.



Additionally, in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, 14 drones were destroyed, and regional governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that Kyiv also launched four HIMARS missiles.

