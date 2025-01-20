Syria’s new leader Al-Sharaa, UAE president discuss cooperation to assist Syrian people

(MENAFN) On Friday, Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation, emphasizing the need for ongoing cooperation to assist the Syrian people, according to Syria’s ruling general command.



Al-Sharaa, who leads the opposition group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" (HTS), took charge of Syria after his coalition overthrew Bashar al-Assad on December 8, ending more than 13 years of violent conflict and oppression. The civil war, sparked by anti-government protests in 2011, resulted in over 500,000 deaths and the displacement of millions.



Since assuming office, al-Sharaa has worked to restore Syria’s devastated government and re-establish relations with the global community. Last Sunday, Saudi Arabia hosted an Arab-international meeting in Riyadh to discuss Syria's future and ways to offer support following al-Assad’s removal. Chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, the meeting brought together key diplomats from the Middle East and Europe. The talks reportedly focused on sanction relief and strategies for stabilizing the country.

