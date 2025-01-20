Al-Qidra family’s tragic journey during Gaza ceasefire delay

(MENAFN) At 8:30 AM (06:30 GMT), the al-Qidra family, who had endured 15 months of Israeli bombardments, was ready to return home. They had been forced to relocate multiple times and had been living in a tent. Tragically, many of their relatives had become part of the over 46,900 Palestinians who had lost their lives during the conflict.



However, the al-Qidras had survived, and their wish was simple: to go home.



Ahmed al-Qidra gathered his seven children and placed them onto a donkey cart, making their way toward eastern Khan Younis. They believed it was finally safe to travel, assuming the bombing had ceased.



Unbeknownst to them, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas had been postponed. Even in those extra few hours, Israeli planes were still flying over Gaza, prepared to drop more bombs.



The blast was deafening. Hanan, Ahmed's wife, heard the explosion from her location. She had stayed behind in the city center at a relative’s house, organizing their belongings and planning to join her husband and children shortly thereafter.

