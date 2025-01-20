Braving Adverse Conditions, A Female Students Cross Thousands Of Miles To Sit For Pre-College Exams

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee



Khartoum (SudanNow) - The denial of Sudanese students the opportunity to sit for the Sudanese Certificate exams will remain a black mark in the record of Chadian authorities. It represents a clear violation of one of the fundamental human rights principles enshrined in international law and a denial of the historical relations between the two peoples. It also disregards Sudan's leadership in hosting Chadian refugees on its land and offering educational opportunities to the Chadian people. Sudan was the first to introduce education in Chad. This refusal is part of continuing policies of hostility, providing various types of support to rebel militias.

Student Shams Al-Hafiz Abdullah gave a lesson in determination, perseverance, and overcoming difficulties after traveling more than 2,000 kilometers from Chad to take the Sudanese Certificate exams, following the Chadian government's refusal to hold the exams for Sudanese refugee students.

The Governor of the Nile River State, Muhammad Al-Badawi Abdulmajid, honored Shams Al-Hafiz, stating that her challenge reflects the student's determination. He emphasized the importance of education and the state's hosting of more than 22,000 students from different states, which reflects the state's representation of a mini Sudan.