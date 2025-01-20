Dubai Launches Creators HQ To Attract Global Influencers With Golden Visas

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -

Dubai has unveiled the Creators HQ, a pioneering initiative aimed at attracting 10,000 influencers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the coming years. Located in Emirates Towers, this hub is designed to empower digital content creators by providing comprehensive support, including assistance with UAE Golden Visa applications, relocation services, and business setup facilitation.

The Creators HQ was inaugurated during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, held from January 11 to 13, 2025, under the theme 'Content for Good.' The summit brought together over 15,000 content creators, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts, marking a significant milestone for the global content creation industry.

This initiative stems from the 'Content Creators Support Fund,' an AED 150 million fund dedicated to supporting creators, innovators, and creative initiatives, amplifying the growth of the digital content sector. The fund was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, during the second edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in 2024.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, emphasized the UAE's commitment to building a comprehensive content economy, stating,“Launching a Creators HQ in the UAE is a major step that supports the nation's objective of maximizing the positive impact of content and its role in community development.” He added that the aim is for global content creators to gather in the UAE, renowned for its cultural diversity, where they will find support and connect to funding and investors to innovate and expand their reach.

The Creators HQ launches with 100 members representing the world's finest creators, as well as enablers and supporters of the content industry, from more than 20 countries. The initiative has garnered support from over 15 prominent names in the field of written or visual content, including Meta, TikTok, X, Spotter, Creator Now, Tube Filter, Epidemic Sound, and the New Media Academy.

Designed as a full turn-key institution for content creators, the Creators HQ is set to host more than 300 events and workshops annually. These programs will cater to the evolving demands of the global creator economy, offering members access to exclusive benefits and services. In addition to assistance with UAE Golden Visa applications, relocation support, and company setup and registration, the hub will provide training and mentorship opportunities. Initiatives include creative camps for youth, workshops on branding, video production, storytelling, audience engagement, monetization, sponsorship, and crafting specialized and highly effective content.

The Creators HQ aims to attract and support diverse talent, including social media influencers, digital content creators, podcasters, and visual artists. It also targets key players in the creative industries, such as advertising and marketing firms, media and music producers, animation studios, and fashion and lifestyle brands. By fostering collaboration between creators and leading brands, platforms, and investors, the initiative seeks to amplify their influence and ensure the long-term sustainability of the creator economy in the UAE.

The UAE's leadership has been instrumental in supporting the growth of the digital content sector. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the AED 150 million Content Creators Support Fund was established to foster innovation in the digital content sector. This fund underscores Dubai's commitment to fostering innovation in the digital content sector.

