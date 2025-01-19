Amir Awarded Prince Naif Medal For Arab Security

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was awarded the Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security of the Excellent Class, in recognition of his wise policy in achieving security and stability, which enhances the path of development and prosperity; his unwavering support for joint Arab security efforts; and in recognition of Qatar's outstanding success in securing the Qatar 2022, and its efforts to promote Arab and Islamic cultural values.

On behalf of His Highness the Amir, HE the of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani received the award during his meeting Sunday with Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr Mohammed bin Ali Koman.

During the 40th Arab Interior Ministers Council held in Tunisia, the Arab interior ministers decided to award His Highness the Amir with the medal.

