Eric Garcetti Bids Farewell As 26Th US Ambassador: 'American And Indian Dream Are Flip Sides Of Same Coin'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In his farewell address, Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US Ambassador to India, spoke about the strong bonds forged between the two nations during his tenure as the 26th US envoy. Garcetti expressed pride in the partnerships developed between the United States and India, highlighting the progress made in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

Also Read: India needs to cut high tariffs to compete with business-friendly rivals, says US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

In a message posted on his social media, Garcetti expressed his connection with India, a country he first visited as a child and later as a student. He acknowledged the warmth and hospitality extended to him by the people of India and highlighted the diverse experiences he had during his time in the country.

“My dear India, you're not just incredible--you're unforgettable. With love, Eric,” he posted.

"From the moment I landed in New Delhi to serve as the 26th U.S. Ambassador, India has felt like home," Garcetti said.“Your people's dosti and zindadili touch me every day,” he added, referring to the deep friendships and zest for life he witnessed throughout his travels across the country.

Also Read: US Speaks to India's Leaders for Easier Nuclear Liability Laws

During his time in India, Garcetti travelled extensively, visiting 28 states and experiencing the country's unique culture and heritage.

He mentioned some of the most significant moment from his tenure, such as floating past the Ghats at Varanasi, crossing living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailing through the backwaters of Kerala, and cheering for the Indian cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.