Cabinet Discusses Food Price Monitoring, Approves Renewable Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet, in its session on Sunday chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, discussed mechanisms to control and monitor the prices of goods and foodstuff.

The Cabinet stressed the priority of addressing this issue to minimise its impact on citizens.

The Council of Ministers called for intensified inspections and constant monitoring, particularly for goods that have recently experienced price increases, such as poultry.

The Cabinet directed relevant ministries and institutions to intensify and sustain inspection campaigns over the coming months and to develop a clear plan to prevent unjustified price hikes during the holy month of Ramadan.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah stressed that the ministry continues its intensified monitoring efforts.

Qudah noted that measures taken recently by the ministries of industry, trade and supply and agriculture have increased production, leading to a reduction in poultry prices by more than 15 per cent, where efforts are ongoing to bring prices back to normal levels.

In the field of renewable energy expansion, the Cabinet approved new strategic renewable energy projects following the issuance of the amended bylaw for connecting renewable energy facilities to the electricity grid (Regulation No. 110 of 2024).

This bylaw grants the Cabinet the authority to determine the size, type and connection mechanism for renewable energy facilities in strategic projects.

The Council of Ministers approved the Arab Potash Company's proposal to implement two renewable energy projects, a 30-megawatt electricity generation project in the company's concession area in the southern Jordan Valley, and a six-megawatt floating solar power project on the company's internal water ponds.

These projects aim to reduce reliance on natural gas for electricity generation, cut carbon emissions and increase the share of renewable energy in the company's electricity mix.

Such endeavours align with sustainable resource goals outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision and enhance the company's export capabilities to global markets, mainly in Europe.

The Cabinet approved a 100-megawatt solar energy project for the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) to reduce their electricity costs and support the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' objectives to increase renewable energy's share in the electricity mix.

The project will be established in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and connected to the National Electric Power Company grid.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission has granted 3,649 approvals for renewable energy projects since the issuance of Regulation No. 110 of 2024.

Also, the Council of Ministers extended the exemption for renewable energy systems, devices, equipment and production inputs from customs duties and sales tax until February 28.

This aims to support entities in the renewable energy sector that could not complete exemption requests within the previously allotted period.

The exemption applies to requests submitted before June 1, 2024.

The Cabinet also approved payments of government arrears to various entities including the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, pharmaceutical warehouses and companies, the National Centre for Diabetes, university hospitals, and national electricity distribution companies, as part of a four-year plan to clear accumulated debt.

This decision is part of the government's plan to settle all accumulated arrears over four years in a gradual manner, prioritising liquidity injection into the local market and ensuring efficient services for citizens.