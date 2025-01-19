Qatar Participates In Global Forum For Food And Agriculture In Berlin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Municipality, took part in the 17th Global Forum for Food and (GFFA), organized by Germanys Ministry of Food and Agriculture, held from January 15 to 18.

The Qatari delegation participating in the forum and its accompanying events was led by Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani, with the participation of HE Qatar's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar.

The forum brought together agriculture ministers and delegation heads from 70 countries, as well as representatives from international organizations.

Participants discussed the role of trade in ensuring global food security, the importance of transparency in food supply chains, and the impact of free trade on agriculture and rural development.

A key focus of the event was the theme "Shaping a Sustainable Bioeconomy," which highlighted agricultural and forestry production as foundational pillars for transitioning to a global bioeconomy. The discussions aligned with efforts to achieve global food security, uphold human rights, respect environmental boundaries, and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).