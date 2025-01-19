US to become first country to ban TikTok entirely

(MENAFN) The United States may become the first country to ban TikTok entirely, as the Supreme Court upheld a law that mandates a ban on the app due to national security concerns, unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The law, which was passed with bipartisan support in April 2023, had been held up in disputes for nearly ten months before the Court's ruling on Friday. The law is expected to go into effect on Sunday, marking President Joe Biden's last full day in office before Donald begins his second term on Monday. While this makes the U.S. the first country to impose a complete TikTok ban, several other countries had already restricted the app within government agencies in 2023, citing concerns over sensitive data being collected through the app.



The Court’s unanimous decision was a significant setback for TikTok, sparking uncertainty about the app’s future with just days to go before the deadline. Despite this, President-elect Trump has pledged to use his powers to “save” TikTok once he assumes office. No social media app has ever been fully banned in the U.S., especially one with more than 170 million American users who rely on it for news, entertainment, and self-expression. The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request to delay the law’s implementation, meaning the ban could take effect as soon as January 19, 2024.



TikTok responded by stating it would halt operations unless the Biden administration intervenes to block enforcement of the law. The Supreme Court ruling emphasized that the law does not infringe upon free speech rights, citing national security concerns over the Chinese government’s potential use of the app to collect sensitive user data. The law could lead to severe penalties for companies like Google and Apple if they continue to offer TikTok on their platforms beyond the deadline. TikTok’s CEO Xu Zi Qiu thanked Trump for his commitment to finding a solution that would allow the app to remain in the U.S. Despite objections from free speech advocates, the Court’s decision asserts that national security justifies the measures being taken to curb potential risks associated with the app.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105808