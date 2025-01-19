South Korean authorities arrest Yoon Suk-yeol, becomes 1st sitting president arrested

(MENAFN) South Korean Leader Yoon Suk-yeol was officially detained early on Sunday on charges of rebellion, to become the initial sitting leader in the country’s history to be arrested while in office, as reported by regional news agencies.



The Seoul Western District Court agreed on an arrest warrant, presenting adequate evidence to support the charges and the potential for evidence tampering, as per the Yonhap News Agency.



Yoon is charged with announcing martial law on December 3rd and supposedly sending units to the National Assembly to prevent politicians from reversing the decree.



Following his formal arrest, Yoon could face charges of insurrection and abuse of power.



During a court session on Saturday, Yoon, who can be detained for up to 20 days, denied any wrongdoing, claiming his actions were "necessary to maintain national stability."



However, critics have labeled the brief martial law as a desperate attempt to seize power, amid protests accusing him of corruption and poor governance.



The Constitutional Court is still reviewing whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment, which was passed by the opposition-led National Assembly on December 14. A final ruling is anticipated in the coming weeks.



Immediately after the announcement, Yoon's supporters stormed the Western District Court, seizing police shields and attacking officers, according to the agency.

MENAFN19012025000045015839ID1109105374