Yemeni forces announce series of operations targeting Israeli, US assets

(MENAFN) The Yemeni have declared a series of coordinated operations targeting both Israeli and US assets.



The initial operation struck major Israeli positions in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash region in southern Palestine, using four cruise missiles, as confirmed by Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, in a press release.



A second operation was carried out using drones, targeting a key Israeli site in the occupied Ashkelon area, Saree further mentioned. Furthermore, a separate strike was conducted with three drones targeting Israeli positions in the occupied Jaffa area, with all strikes reportedly hitting their intended targets.



The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed their preparedness to respond to any escalation by the US or Israel against Yemen. They expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people as well, warning that any violations of agreements or increased military operations in Gaza would trigger appropriate retaliatory actions.



In the last few months, Yemen has launched missile and drone attacks on different Israeli-occupied territories, including Tel Aviv and Eilat Port, in reply to Israel’s war on Gaza. Yemen has pledged to continue these operations until the siege of Gaza is lifted, even in the face of Israeli retaliations on Yemeni soil.

