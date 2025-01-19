S. Korea Opens Embassy In Cuba One Year After Establishing Diplomatic Relations
1/19/2025 12:18:58 AM
South Korea opened its embassy in Cuba this week, the foreign
ministry said Saturday, nearly a year after the two countries
forged the diplomatic relations that took the world by surprise,
including Cuba's Cold War-era ally, North Korea,
Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
An opening ceremony took place at the embassy in the Miramar
district in Havana on Friday (local time), the Ministry said. It
was attended by Lee Joo-il, director-general for Central and South
American affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, and Carlos
Pereira, director general for bilateral affairs at the Cuban
foreign ministry, among other officials.
South Korea is expected to announce its ambassador to Cuba soon,
according to a diplomatic source. A career diplomat currently
stationed in a Central American country has reportedly been
designated for the position after Havana gave consent for the
appointment, a diplomatic procedure known as "agrement."
Cuba has appointed Claudio Monzon Baeza as its top envoy to
South Korea. Monzon assumed his post last week.
South Korea and Cuba made the surprise announcement on Feb. 14
last year on the establishment of diplomatic relations, in an
apparent heavy blow to North Korea that has touted its "brotherly"
ties with Havana since the Cold War era.
Since the announcement, Seoul and Havana have been working to
launch diplomatic missions in each other's countries, with South
Korea setting up a temporary office in Havana and dispatching
diplomats as an interim step.
"We expect the embassy opening will enhance convenience for our
nationals residing in or visiting Cuba by providing consular
services and protection, and contribute to expanding bilateral
exchanges and cooperation," the ministry said.
Around 30 South Korean nationals are living on the Caribbean
island nation, according to ministry data.
Cuba is also expected to open its embassy in Seoul in the coming
months.
