Media reports Oscars directors deciding on fate of ceremony in burnt LA

(MENAFN) The 97th ceremony will still take place on March 2, despite the severe wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles, according to sources from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The wildfires, which have caused widespread destruction in Southern California, including the loss of 25 lives and the destruction of over 12,000 buildings, prompted the Academy to reschedule the Oscar nominations announcement, now set for January 23.



Rumors about the possibility of canceling the ceremony circulated after the rescheduling and false images of the sign burning circulated online. However, Academy officials confirmed that the event would proceed as planned. While a special committee has been monitoring the situation, the Academy's 55-person board, which includes members affected by the fires, will make the final decisions regarding the ceremony. The Academy has already canceled the Oscar Nominees Luncheon and postponed the Scientific and Technical Awards.



