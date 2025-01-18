Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Saturday a cable of condolences to HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Rakan Naif Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
