Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Saturday a cable of condolences to HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Rakan Naif Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

