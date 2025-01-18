(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Foreign Andrey Sibiga confirmed that Kiev is upholding its ban on direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as established by President Volodymyr Zelensky two years ago. The decree prohibits the Ukrainian from engaging in talks with Moscow. Sibiga stated that discussions on involving Russia in peace talks have not been considered at this point, emphasizing that official contacts with the US will guide Ukraine’s next steps.



Sibiga, who took over the foreign in September after the resignation of Dmitry Kuleba, noted that US President-elect Donald Trump’s “peace through strength” approach aligns with Zelensky’s peace formula. This plan demands a full Russian troop withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, reparations, and accountability for war crimes. Moscow has rejected this approach, calling it unrealistic.



Despite the continued rejection of direct talks, Zelensky has shifted from calling for a military victory to seeking a “just peace” with strong security guarantees, including NATO membership. Recently, Zelensky expressed hope for a peace deal with Russia within the year, contingent on Western support and security assurances.



Russia, for its part, remains open to negotiations, provided they reflect the current territorial situation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s willingness to discuss broader security guarantees within a Eurasian framework.



