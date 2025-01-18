Visit Qatar Announces Winners Of Second Raffle Draw At Shop Qatar 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The draw took place at Old Doha where 9 lucky winners received grand prizes

Doha, Qatar: Lucky winners of grand prizes were selected during the second raffle draw at Shop Qatar; the largest shopping festival organized by Visit Qatar. Held at Old Doha Port on January 17, this marks the second of four raffle draws taking place during the near month-long shopping festival.

For every 200 QAR spent, shoppers are eligible to enter a draw and have a chance to win a set of grand and valuable prizes.

The upcoming two draws will take place on, January 24 at Place Vendôme, and February 1 at Doha Festival City. Entrants are in for an exciting and fun-filled time as they could potentially walk away with incredible prizes. Every Friday lucky winners will win extraordinary prizes including luxury Exeed cars, cash rewards ranging from QAR 10,000 to QAR 100,000, and the grand prize of a Tesla Cybertruck. There are also redemption booths across the participating 19 malls and shopping districts where visitors can redeem invoices and win vouchers, while also enjoying unique gaming experiences and capturing memories with photo opportunities.



Manal AlMuhanadi (voucher 0116391) was the lucky winner to win Exeed at the second raffle draw while Yasmin Ahmed (voucher 0235294) took home QR100,000. Eiman Alyafei (voucher 0306252) and Areeba Ahmed (voucher 0597444) bagged QR50,000 and QR30,000 respectively. Cash reward of QR20,000 was won by two - Joel Ablog Fermin (voucher 0114292) and Siraj Pullath (voucher 0349058), while QR10,000 was won by three winners - Ravindra Wagh (voucher 0357157), Talal Al-Madhouri (voucher 0193310) and Juliane Kahl (voucher 0103696).

Shop Qatar runs until February 1 and sees the participation of 19 of the country's most popular shopping malls and shopping districts: Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Villaggio, Lagoona Mall, Al Hazm, Hyatt Plaza, Tawar Mall, Al Khor Mall, Msheireb Galleria, Doha Old Port, Doha Oasis, Gulf Mall, Abu Sidra Mall, The Doha Mall, Ezdan Al Wakra, and The Gate Mall.