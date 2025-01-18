Msheireb Museums To Host 'Memory Of The Land' Exhibition Celebrating Palestinian Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums will soon open 'Memory of the Land', a collective art that celebrates Palestinian identity through a collection of artworks donated by regional creatives.

The exhibition is organised in collaboration with Bachir Mohammed and Al Markhiya Gallery, reflecting a collective effort to preserve and celebrate Palestinian cultural heritage while supporting humanitarian causes. It will be open to visitors during regular museum hours from January 22, 2025.

The project brings together twelve artists from Palestine, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, and Syria, who contributed an artwork representing one month of the year in a visual narrative that spans traditional Palestinian life. Through various artistic interpretations, from folk songs and embroidery to imagery of bustling markets and historic architecture, the works portray Palestinian resilience, with each piece telling a story that connects past and present.

Abdulla Al-Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, emphasised the ongoing commitment to cultural dialogue: "Following the impactful 'For the Children of Gaza' exhibition, which garnered significant international attention for the plight of Palestinian children, 'Memory of the Land' speaks to the need to preserve and rebuild, calling on institutions across all sectors to provide a platform for meaningful dialogue. This exhibition speaks to the power of art in preserving heritage and cultural understanding, while celebrating the richness of Palestinian identity."

The exhibition features works by renowned artists including Safaa Salama and Mohammad Akleek from Jordan/Palestine, Asala Shouk and Noha Al Habib from Tunisia, Tawfiq Mubarki from Algeria, and Mohammad Kakhi from Syria, among others. As part of this cultural initiative, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase special calendar editions featuring the exhibited artworks, with all proceeds directed to charitable causes through Qatar Charity.

Exhibition Details

Venue: Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums

Opening reception: Tuesday, January 21, 2024, 7pm

Admission: Free