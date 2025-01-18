Prime Minister Holds Phone Conversation With British Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom HE David Lammy.

The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and exploring ways to advance and strengthen the partnership between the two countries. The two sides also reviewed ongoing preparations for the upcoming edition of the Qatari-British Strategic Dialogue.

The conversation further addressed efforts to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, including the exchange of detainees and prisoners. Additionally, they exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria.

During the call, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and facilitating the exchange of detainees and prisoners, underscoring the importance of both parties adhering to their obligations.

For his part, the UK Foreign Secretary expressed his country's appreciation for Qatar's pivotal role and its continuous efforts, which were instrumental in achieving the agreement.