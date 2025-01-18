Trump plans on transferring additional arms to Taiwan

(MENAFN) US president-elect Donald intends to speed up the delivery of military hardware to Taiwan, as confirmed by incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz. During a talk at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, Waltz revealed that Taiwan has a $20 billion backlog of military equipment it has already paid for, and the new administration plans to expedite these deliveries as part of a deterrence strategy against China.



Waltz reiterated that the US will continue its "porcupine" policy toward Taiwan, which involves providing the island with asymmetric defense capabilities such as mobile missile systems, drones, and advanced surveillance technology to raise the cost for China if it attempts to take control of the territory by force.



Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense recently announced plans to deploy new US-supplied missile defense systems, including Norwegian-made NASAMS, by the end of the year. These systems will be installed in key locations across the island.



China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly condemned US arms sales to the island, viewing them as a threat to regional stability. Despite official adherence to the One-China policy, the US has continued to supply Taiwan with military assistance, which has sparked protests from Beijing, including recent sanctions on US defense companies.



