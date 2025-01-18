Amid Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Praises Wife Aishwarya Rai, 'I Am Immensely Proud Of...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Abhishek Bachchan has been in the news over rumours about his personal life. There have been reports of his separation from his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while the is allegedly linked with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek has discussed his perspective on family, comparisons and his admiration for his wife and parents.

| 'Allahabad me doodh bech raha hota...': Amitabh Bachchan's funny response

Abhishek acknowledges that comparisons with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, are inevitable. However, he chooses to see such comparison as a recognition of his potential.

“If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. If you are comparing me to the best, somewhere I believe that maybe I am worthy of being considered among these great names," said Bachchan.

Abhishek admits it hasn't been easy. But, he has developed resilience against such comparisons after 25 years of facing similar questions.

| This billionaire was once Amitabh Bachchan's CA and is now among richest Indians

At the same time, the actor has spoken proudly about his family's achievements. He expresses deep respect for Aishwarya Rai, saying he values her accomplishments and takes pride in all that she continues to do.

"My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do," he says in the interview .

Abhishek on Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek also highlights the unparalleled commitment of his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing his admiration, he notes how the octogenarian still works tirelessly on projects like Kaun Banega Crorepati.