MSME Funding To Innovate Dairy Farming At Guru Angad Dev Veterinary University

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ludhiana, Jan 18 (KNN) The livestock production management department at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has secured significant funding from the of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for an innovative dairy farming initiative aimed at enhancing farmers' entrepreneurial skills and income.

The comprehensive project focuses on providing hands-on experiential to farmers, combining scientific dairy farming techniques with value chain addition and marketing strategies.



This practical approach is designed to upgrade existing farming practices while introducing modern methodologies to boost productivity and profitability in Punjab's dairy sector.

University Vice-Chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill praised the department's achievement, highlighting the project's potential to strengthen both new and established dairy farmers' capabilities across Punjab.



The initiative represents a significant step forward in modernising the region's dairy industry through targeted skill development and entrepreneurship training.

The project has garnered strong support from the university's leadership, with Director of Research Anil Kumar Arora, Director of Extension Education Parkash Singh Brar, and Dean of College of Veterinary Science Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman collectively endorsing the department's efforts to secure this valuable funding opportunity.

Department Head Yashpal Singh emphasised the broader implications of such initiatives, noting their alignment with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Singh particularly highlighted the role of MSMEs in poverty reduction through job creation and economic growth, positioning this project as part of a larger strategy for sustainable agricultural development in the region.

