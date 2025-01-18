India's Startup Ecosystem Needs Urgent Quality Improvement

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

January 16, 2025 was celebrated by Union of India as National Startup Day, which was followed by a boasting that India with more than 1.59 lakh startups has now firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. The claim was on the rise of numbers, while in quality where India's startup ecosystem stands? Very low on the ladder as per the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024.

Nevertheless, in its vanity show the Union Government said that the occasion celebrates the nation's strides in fostering a robust and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Launched as a flagship initiative of the Government of India, Startup India aimed to nurture innovation and catalyse the growth of startups across the country.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised 1.59 lakh startups in the country as on January 15, 2025. Centre has claimed that the vibrant ecosystem, driven by over 100 unicorns, continues to redefine innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage. Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have led this transformation, while smaller cities have increasingly contributed to the nation's entrepreneurial momentum.

The key milestones of Startup India programme were enumerated on this occasion. It was said that the number of DPIIT-recognised startups has grown from around 500 in 2016 to 1,59,157 as of January 15, 2025 of October 31, 2024, a total of 73,151 recognised startups include at least one woman director, showcasing the rise of women entrepreneurs in India. From 2016 to October 31, 2024, recognised startups have reportedly created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs, significantly contributing to employment generation.

Core features of the startup India initiatives were – Ease of Doing Business; Tax Benefits; Funding support from the Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds; and Sector-specific Policies. Government said that as of October 31, 2024, DPIIT-recognised startups have created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs across various sectors, significantly contributing to employment generation. The IT Services industry leads with 2.04 lakh jobs, followed by Healthcare & Lifesciences with 1.47 lakh jobs, and Professional & Commercial Services with around 94,000 jobs. These contributions highlight the role of startups in driving economic growth and creating diverse employment opportunities across industries.

Three flagship schemes were implemented under Startup India. The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) was launched for four-years period starting from 2021-22 with a corpus of Rs945 crore. The scheme supports startups in areas like proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialisation. As of October 31, 2024, the EAC has approved 213 incubators, which have in turn selected 2,490 startups for a total approved funding of Rs 454.04 crore. The performance is obviously very dismal.

As for the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), only Rs 555.24 crore in loans were guaranteed to 235 startups, including Rs 24.60 crore to 18 women-led startups as of October 31, 2024. It is also not a satisfactory level of performance.