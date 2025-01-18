NATO announces plans to bolster patrols in Baltic Sea

(MENAFN) has announced plans to bolster its presence in the Baltic Sea through a new mission aimed at protecting undersea infrastructure, following a series of disruptions to cables between its member states. Russia views the Baltic Sea as a key strategic area for its naval operations and energy exports.



The mission, named 'Baltic Sentry,' will involve frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones to enhance surveillance and deterrence in the region. This decision follows investigations into a series of incidents, including a Chinese vessel, the Yi Peng 3, which is suspected of damaging undersea cables by dragging its anchor. In response, China has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.



The latest incident occurred in December when the Russia-linked oil tanker Eagle S allegedly damaged the EstLink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia. Finnish authorities seized the vessel and are investigating the damage, though they have not directly blamed Moscow.



NATO's Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, highlighted concerns over sabotage attempts, including the damage to undersea cables, cyberattacks, and other destabilizing activities. Rutte emphasized that the alliance has seen such actions as part of a broader campaign to destabilize member states.



While incidents of damage to undersea infrastructure are not rare, NATO's increased military activity in the region reflects growing tensions, particularly with Russia. This expansion follows the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO, further strengthening the alliance's presence in the Baltic.



