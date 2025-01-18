Top YouTuber makes offer to purchase TikTok

(MENAFN) Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has sparked significant buzz by offering to purchase TikTok in an effort to prevent its possible ban in the United States. The 2024 Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA) requires ByteDance, the China-based owner of TikTok, to divest its US operations by January 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.



MrBeast, who has over 340 million subscribers, posted on X: “Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” generating widespread discussion among fans and influencers. In a follow-up post, he revealed that several billionaires had reached out to him about making the acquisition happen, although many pointed out the financial and regulatory hurdles involved.



TikTok’s potential ban could take effect just a day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, unless a legal intervention delays the law’s enforcement. While no formal offers have been made, there’s speculation that tech mogul Elon Musk, who bought Twitter (now X) in 2022, could be a possible buyer. TikTok, however, dismissed such reports, stating it cannot comment on "pure fiction."



MrBeast, with over 106 million followers on TikTok, is one of the platform’s leading creators. His statement has fueled further speculation about whether he, Musk, or another US entrepreneur might team up to buy the platform. TikTok has faced scrutiny over concerns about user data privacy and its connections to the Chinese government. Despite taking steps to address these issues, including partnering with Oracle to store data domestically, the platform remains under pressure due to national security concerns, leading to the signing of PAFACA by President Joe Biden.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103862