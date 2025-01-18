US House supports prohibition of transgender school sports teams

(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that bans biological males from competing on girls' sports teams in federally funded schools, including elementary, high schools, and colleges. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act stipulates that can only participate in sports teams that align with their gender assigned at birth.



The bill passed with a vote of 218 in favor and 206 opposed. House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the importance of returning to common sense, stating that the message from the American people in November was clear. Some representatives, including two from Texas, joined Republicans in supporting the bill, while others criticized the legislation.



Democrats labeled the bill as the "Child Predator Empowerment Act," arguing that it would create an unfair environment for transgender athletes and exacerbate culture wars. Republicans, however, defended the bill, asserting that allowing transgender athletes to compete against women undermines women’s sports.



This is the second time the House has passed the bill, originally proposed by Republican Greg Steube of Florida. The bill passed in 2023, but the Democrat-controlled Senate had previously blocked it. With Republicans now in control of both chambers, the bill is expected to move forward in the Senate soon.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103855