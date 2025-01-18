Biden plans on taking down Cuba from terrorism list

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has informed of his intention to remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of as part of an effort to secure the release of prisoners through an agreement facilitated by the Catholic Church. Senior U.S. officials revealed that many prisoners deemed "unjustly" detained by Washington will be released by January 20, coinciding with the end of Biden's term. In return, the U.S. intends to ease some economic sanctions on Cuba, reversing parts of a 2017 memorandum that had toughened its stance towards the island.



The White House confirmed the move, stating that the actions are aimed at strengthening ongoing dialogue between Cuba and the Catholic Church, with Biden drawing on advice from global leaders. The Cuban government welcomed the decision, describing it as a "step in the right direction," though it noted that most of the U.S. economic blockade and sanctions remain in place, continuing to hurt the country’s development. Cuba also expressed frustration over the timing of the decision, suggesting that it should have been made earlier and warning that the incoming Trump administration could undo the measures.



Former President Donald Trump had reinstated Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism in 2021, citing its support for Venezuela’s government and sheltering U.S. fugitives. Biden had supported removing Cuba from the list during Barack Obama's presidency but did not act on the issue until now. Republican lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Carlos Gimenez, have criticized Biden's move and vowed to reverse it under a new Trump administration.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103859