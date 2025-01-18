S-Korea’s leader gets arrested

(MENAFN) South Korean authorities have detained President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning regarding charges of leading an insurrection following his brief imposition of martial law last month, Yonhap news agency reported. The Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) executed the detention warrant around 10:30am local time on Wednesday.



In a message from his residence in Seoul, Yoon expressed his belief that the investigation was illegal, stating, “The rule of law has completely collapsed in this country.” He had declared martial law on December 3, citing threats from "anti-state" forces, but the decision was quickly overturned, leading to his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14. The Constitutional Court is still deliberating on whether to remove him permanently, with a decision expected within 180 days.



Following his impeachment, Yoon remained confined to his residence, prompting multiple attempts to detain him. The first attempt on January 3 was blocked by the Presidential Security Service, resulting in a standoff. On January 15, police surrounded the compound, but after lengthy negotiations, Yoon voluntarily surrendered to avoid further conflict. While the detention occurred without resistance, tensions remain high due to the ongoing protests from Yoon’s supporters, some of whom have clashed with law enforcement.



