(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that Ukraine will only consider lowering the conscription age after receiving more military equipment from its international allies. During a meeting with German Defense Boris Pistorius, Zelensky emphasized the urgent need for additional supplies, including armored vehicles and artillery, to equip Ukraine’s adequately before expanding the conscription base.



Zelensky explained that many of Ukraine’s military units are struggling with frequent equipment failures and shortages, particularly in armored vehicles and artillery. He stressed that ensuring soldiers are properly equipped should take precedence over increasing the number of troops. Zelensky pointed out that while Ukraine has more than 100 brigades on the battlefield, they are consistently facing shortages, especially in essential military equipment.



The Ukrainian leader’s comments come amid growing pressure from Ukraine’s backers, especially the United States, to lower the conscription age to 18 to boost troop numbers. While there has been speculation that Zelensky might agree to this demand as a last-resort measure, he remains focused on securing the necessary equipment first.



The issue of conscription continues to be controversial, with Ukraine facing significant challenges such as draft evasion and desertion. Nearly half a million men are suspected of evading the draft, and tens of thousands of criminal cases have been opened against soldiers who deserted their posts.



