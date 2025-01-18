Punjab Launches Anti-Snake Venom Medicine In Veterinary Hospitals

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 18 (IANS) In a significant move to enhance animal healthcare, the Punjab has launched an anti-snake venom in all district and tehsil-level veterinary hospitals.

Announcing this on Saturday, Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that Polyvalent anti-snake venom has been made available in all 22 polyclinics at the district level and 97 tehsil veterinary hospitals across the state and the medicine will be administered totally free of cost.

This initiative aims to provide immediate and effective treatment for pets and livestock affected by snake bites, which pose a serious threat to animal health.

He said the veterinary hospitals are equipped with the necessary anti-venom supplies and trained personnel to handle snake bite emergencies.

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government's proactive measure is expected to save countless animals' lives and improve the overall welfare of pets and livestock in the state.

Highlighting the importance of timely treatment in preventing fatalities due to snake bites, Khudian directed the department officials to sensitise all pet owners and livestock farmers about this facility and the signs of snake bites and encourage them to seek immediate veterinary care when needed.

Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Rahul Bhandari directed the officials that the SOP regarding this facility should be displayed in every veterinary facility for the awareness of the farmers.

Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. Gursharanjit Singh Bedi said that the preliminary symptoms of snakebite are difficulty in breathing, fang marks on the body, pain in the body, trembling and paralysis, blood in urine, etc.

He advised that the farmers should not cut or suck the wound, but should approach the nearest veterinary hospital as soon as possible and contact the veterinary doctor to start the treatment of the affected animal.