DHL Refashions Retired DHL Courier Uniforms For A Charitable Cause

The limited-edition pre-order will begin today, marking the addition of new DHL items to the sought-after DHL collection among fashionistas In collaboration with the local NGO Redress, a charity sale of the fashion pieces will be held, with all profits to be donated in support of next generation of designers to address fashion's environmental challenges

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2025 – DHL Express (DHL), the world's leading international express service provider, today introduces limited-edition fashion pieces made from its retired uniforms. This initiative supports the development of sustainable fashion in Hong Kong, striving to breathe new life into retired apparel while supporting the next generation of designers to address fashion's environmental challenges.

DHL x ANGUS TSUI – DHL Uniform Upcycled Collection

Refashioned by Angus Tsui, a renowned local designer famous for his sustainable designs, the limited-edition sling bags, shoulder bags and wallets were made by utilizing retired DHL uniform items including waterproof combi jackets, raincoats, cargo trousers and quilted liners, all while ensuring significant durability and functionality. Pre-orders for the stylish pieces will begin on January 8th.

DHL will hold a charity sale in partnership with Redress, a Hong Kong-based environmental NGO, to further advocate for and support local sustainable fashion. All profits will be donated towards the NGO's work to provide development support to emerging designers in their alumni network via the Redress Design Award program. These designers are – a new breed of fashion designers prioritizing sustainability and circularity as much as desirability.

“Underlining our commitment to the development of sustainable fashion in Hong Kong, we are extremely excited to give retired DHL uniforms a second life through Angus Tsui's creativity. This initiative contributes to DHL's mission as a leading logistics partner in the fashion and retail industry, enhancing sustainability awareness. Moreover, we are proud to put the limited-edition fashion pieces up for sale, supporting a charitable cause in collaboration with Redress, and aiming to further promote a positive change in the industry,” said Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau . “I am thrilled to be working with DHL and Redress, especially on this meaningful and exciting project that creates a positive impact on the environment and supports a charitable cause. It's an honor that this design won the DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize in the Redress Design Award 2024. Now I also take pride in seeing the idea come to life through retired DHL courier uniforms, transforming them into stylish, functional fashion pieces inspired by the journey of a DHL shipment while highlighting the brand's iconic look, logo, and colors,” said Angus Tsui . See also

Proceeds raised will be donated to Redress to support emerging designers in their efforts, enabling them to initiate exciting collaborations and contribute to a more circular fashion industry. DHL Upcycled Voyager Shoulder Bag

This everyday accessory features a front pocket with the iconic DHL logo and zippers and trims repurposed from original uniforms Price: HK$1,980 DHL Upcycled Versatile Sling Bag

This contemporary design includes an adjustable webbing strap for use as a waist bag or crossbody sling, featuring the iconic DHL logo and repurposed trims for a touch of heritage Price: HK$1,980 DHL Upcycled Journeyer Wallet

Perfect for everyday use, this accessory includes a front pocket with a notable zipper and a main compartment with multiple card slots Price: HK$980 To learn more about this collaboration:

