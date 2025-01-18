Poland Planning Defense Industry Delegation Visit To Ukraine - Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister, of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz of Poland is preparing a visit of the country's defense delegation to Ukraine.

The Polish Deputy PM stated this on Friday in Warsaw while addressing the country's military attaches, Ukrinform reports with reference to Wnp

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, in 2025 it will be important for him to promote opportunities for the Polish defense industry. He noted that on Monday he will embark on a corresponding mission to Sweden, and in a few weeks – to France.

"I am preparing a mission to Ukraine with the Polish defense companies, both state-owned and private. After all, there should be a place for both on our agenda and in our meetings," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He stressed that Poland“will support Ukraine, be a hub for the warring Ukraine, and provide it with assistance for as long as it takes, because this is also a fight for the security of Europe and the Polish state.”

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Poland currently allocates for defense the most among all NATO countries: this year the figure will reach almost 5% of GDP. He added that during the Polish presidency of the EU Council of Ministers, he will state at any opportunity that defense spending at the level of 2% of GDP is already insufficient. He noted that in this context, the NATO secretary general has already spoken about defense spending at the level of 3-4%, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump – about 5%.

The Polish defense minister also drew attention to the need for investment in civil defense, in particular the construction of bomb shelters. According to him, the country's government plans to spend 0.3% of GDP annually for these purposes.

"This is a big investment. We have a lot of work to do here, because the backlogs we faced when we came to power are simply enormous in this regard," Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw that, if European countries want the new U.S. administration to invest in Europe's security, they themselves must take their NATO commitments seriously and increase defense spending.

Photo: PAP/Paweł Supernak