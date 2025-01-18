Emaar Properties Engages In Stake Sale Negotiations With Indian Firms, Including Adani Group

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest developer, is in discussions with several Indian entities, notably the Adani Group, to divest a portion of its Indian operations. The company has not disclosed specific details regarding the valuation or terms of the potential transaction.

This development follows reports indicating that Adani Realty, the real estate division of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Emaar India. Emaar commenced its operations in India in 2005 and has established a significant presence in cities such as Gurugram, Mohali, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Indore. The company also operates in international markets, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United States.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Adani Group is considering an investment ranging from ₹4,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore for a 70% to 100% stake in Emaar India. The exact valuation is still under negotiation, with the final terms yet to be determined. If the deal materializes, it would represent Adani's most substantial real estate acquisition to date.

