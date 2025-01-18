Meghan Markle delays Netflix series due to Los Angeles wildfires

(MENAFN) A new series starring Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday.



The eight-episode lifestyle and cooking series, titled With Love, Meghan, was originally set to premiere on Wednesday. However, as wildfires continue to devastate the region, claiming at least 16 lives and destroying thousands of homes, the release has been pushed to March.



In a statement, Markle expressed her gratitude to Netflix for supporting the delay, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the needs of those affected by the wildfires in her home state of California.



Born in Los Angeles and currently residing in Montecito with Harry, Markle has a deep personal connection to the region.



Netflix described the show as a "heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California" and confirmed that the decision to delay was made "at the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix," due to the ongoing devastation.



In the wake of the fires, Harry and Meghan were spotted in Pasadena, comforting survivors and encouraging Californians to offer shelter to evacuees.

