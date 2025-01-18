Blinken praises Egypt’s role in Gaza cease-fire

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed gratitude to Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty for Egypt’s crucial role in facilitating a ceasefire in Gaza during a phone call, as reported by the US State Department.



"The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt’s key role as a mediator in reaching a ceasefire and hostage agreement that will end the violence in Gaza, ensure the release of hostages, and deliver vital humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians," spokesperson Matthew Miller stated in a release late Thursday.



They also discussed the next steps to maintain progress toward lasting peace and stability in the region, the statement added.



"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also covered ongoing cooperation with Egypt on humanitarian access, protecting civilians, and efforts to achieve a cessation of hostilities and a pathway to peace in Sudan," the statement continued.



Late Wednesday, Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed that the three-phase deal would come into effect on Sunday.

