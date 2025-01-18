Kottayam Family Races Against Time To Save Their Children Battling A Tough Blood Disorder

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Thiruvalla, January 17, 2025: In a difficult battle for survival, three young siblings from Kottayam – Faizy (11), Faiha (10), and Faiz (4.5) – are urgently seeking blood stem cell donors. Diagnosed with Beta Thalassemia Major, a genetic blood disorder, their childhood is marred with frequent blood transfusions and weakness as their family fights to give them a chance at a healthy future.



Despite their condition, the siblings continue to dream big. Faizy, a lively and determined sixth-grader, dreams of becoming a pilot and businessman. Faiha, a bright and curious fourth grader, aspires to become an oncology doctor and help children like herself. Little Faiz, the youngest, captivates everyone with his playful energy and ambition to become a captain pilot. Their resilience and positivity in the face of such a challenging condition inspire everyone around them.



Emphasizing the critical importance of blood stem cell transplantation in the management of thalassemia patients, Dr. Chepsy C Philip, Professor & Program Director, Regional Advanced Center for Transplantation (RACTHAM), Haemato-Lymphoid Oncology & Marrow Diseases, Believers Church Medical College Hospital stated,“India faces a substantial burden of thalassemia, with over 10,000 children diagnosed with this condition annually. Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that compromises the body's capacity to produce hemoglobin. Beta-thalassemia major, a severe manifestation of the disease, necessitates regular blood transfusions and, ultimately, may necessitate a stem cell transplant for a definitive cure. Consequently, the demand for transplants among children is exceptionally high.”



DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, is coordinating the search for a matching donor for the young patients. To reach out to people across India, DKMS-BMST has launched a nationwide virtual drive where one can register online to help the siblings Faizy, Faiha, and Faiz find a potential lifesaver and many more patients fighting blood cancer.



“Donating blood stem cells is a voluntary act of solidarity with a seriously ill person. The availability of matching blood stem cell donors remains a significant challenge for Indian patients in need of life-saving transplants. India has a young population, so it is crucial to encourage more people to register as stem cell donors. Their continued participation in the registry significantly improves the chances of finding matching donors for patients requiring assistance," says Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India.



“However, finding a matching donor is a challenge; only 30% of patients diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood disorder find a matching donor within their family, while the remaining 70% of the patients rely on the generosity of voluntary, unrelated stem cell donors. Ethnicity plays a significant role in finding a matching donor,” he added.



The siblings' father, who works far from home to support the family, urges citizens to come forward and register as blood stem cell donors to help out his kids. He says,“Watching my children suffer is unbearable. A matching stem cell donor is their only chance to survive. I urge everyone to register as donors – you could be the reason my children live to see their dreams come true.”



Dr. Chepsy C Philip, added, "Finding a stem cell donor can be a lifesaving intervention for children with Beta Thalassemia Major. A successful transplant can completely eliminate the need for lifelong blood transfusions and improve the patient's quality of life significantly. Thalassemia is not just a physical burden but also a psychological and financial one for families, as frequent transfusions and iron chelation therapies take a significant toll. Raising awareness about early diagnosis and the potential for a cure through transplantation is critical. I urge everyone to come forward and register as stem cell donors-it is a simple act with profound impact."



This struggle of these young patients sheds light on the urgent need for stem cell donors in India, where countless patients like Faizy, Faiha, and Faiz are waiting for a second chance at life. By registering, anyone can become their lifeline and a symbol of hope. Any healthy individual between the age group of 18-55 can register. You can register by ordering the home swab kit at When you receive the kit, fill out the given consent form, swab the inside of your cheeks to collect tissue cells, and return the swab kit. DKMS laboratory will then analyze your tissue type, and your pseudonymized details will be available in the global search for blood stem cell donors.





About DKMS BMST Foundation India



DKMS BMST Foundation India is a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders, such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. They aim to improve the situation of patients suffering from blood cancer and other blood disorders in India and throughout the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors. DKMS-BMST is a joint venture of two reputed non-profit organizations: BMST (Bangalore Medical Services Trust) and DKMS, one of the world's largest international blood stem cell donor centres.

