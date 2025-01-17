Cannabisnewsbreaks CMB 2025 To Showcase Insights In Dynamic Cannabis Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Means Business

(“CMB”), the premier business to business and expo, has announced that registration is now open for its highly anticipated 2025 event. Set to take place at the Javits Center in New York City on June 4-5, 2025, CMB will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from across the rapidly growing cannabis sector.“As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, CMB remains at the forefront of shaping its business landscape,” said Christine Ianuzzi, CEO of CMB.“Our mission is to provide a vibrant space for industry professionals to connect, learn and discover the tools they need to succeed in this dynamic market. This year's event promises to deliver even more value with a carefully curated lineup of speakers, exhibitors and innovative content.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Cannabis Means Business (“CMB”)

CMB, formerly CWCBExpo, is the premier North American trade show and conference for professionals and companies who are serious about growth, innovation and building their business in cannabis. As champions of a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem, CMB reflects the vibrancy and complexity of New York City-a global hub for business, innovation and the cannabis supply chain. For more information, visit

.

