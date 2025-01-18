'Bada Naam Karenge': Rajshri Productions' Debut OTT Project To Premiere On THIS Date

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Rajshri Productions is all set to enter the OTT space with their highly anticipated show "Bada Naam Karenge". The drama will be premiering on Sony LIV on 7th February.

Helmed by legendary Sooraj R. Barjatya as showrunner, the project has been directed by 'Gullak' fame Palash Vaswani.

Sharing his excitement about the OTT debut, Sooraj R. Barjatya was quoted saying, "Bada Naam Karenge is a of love that celebrates family, dreams, and respect for tradition in a modern world. It bridges generational gaps, proving that Gen Z can be both ambitious and deeply rooted in values. Palash has brought this vision alive with an extraordinary mix of old-school charm and fresh energy."

Meanwhile, talking about the show, director Palash Vaswani revealed, "I firmly believe that the pure, innocent romance that once dominated our screens is sorely missing from modern-day entertainment. With that in mind, I've set out to revive this beloved genre and bring back the wholesome, family-friendly storytelling that we all grew up with. Bada Naam Karenge is a show that's perfect for watching with loved ones of all ages – a truly family-oriented experience that's sure to delight and inspire. Two scenes I'd like to mention that touched me deeply and you'll see those in the trailer too: one between Jameel Sir and Ayesha and the other with Ritik and Ayesha at the Ujjain ghat. Stories like these remind us about the importance of relationships in today's world. Bringing this vision to life with Rajshri Productions and the legendary Sooraj Sir is a great honor."

"Bada Naam Karenge" enjoys a stellar cast with Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani in key roles.

The show will revolve around a modern couple Rishabh and Surbhi, and how they attempt to navigate their dreams while embracing the warmth of traditional family values.