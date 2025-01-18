Galaxy Macau Celebrates 34 Awards, Continuing Its Ongoing Legacy Of Luxury In Tourism And Leisure

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) MACAU SAR – OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2025 – As the world step into 2025, Galaxy MacauTM, the world-class luxury integrated resort (hereafter referred to as“Galaxy Macau”), has proudly announced that hotels, restaurants, bars, and spas within Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have received a total of 34 prestigious awards in the past three months, reflecting their excellence in both Chinese and international rankings. This achievement showcases the extraordinary allure of Asia's leading integrated resort destination and further reinforces Macau's status as a“World Center for and Leisure.”

The luxurious Capella at Galaxy Macau, set to open this year, was selected as the“Most Anticipated Hotel Opening of 2025 Award” by HotelShare The 10th InJoy Hotel & Travel Charts Award.

Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, stated,“We are truly honored that Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have garnered such esteemed recognition. These awards are a testament to our team's commitment to exceptional facilities, professional service, and luxurious experiences. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all team members for their commitment, and passion. As we begin 2025, we will continue to pursue excellence with our 'Asian Heart' service philosophy, delivering unparalleled luxury experiences to global travelers.”

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa is featured in the Macau's Best 25 Restaurants list of Travel + Leisure Tastemakers 2024 list.



The Raffles brand's first speakeasy Long Bar at Galaxy Macau is featured in the Macau's Best 10 Bars list of Travel + Leisure Tastemakers 2024 list.

Feng Wei Ju (left) and 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA each received four honors. Attached is the list of award winners: <2024 FAB Gold List> (Asia)

Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy HotelTM, The Ritz-Carlton Macau, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau – FAB Gold 100 Hotels

81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa – FAB Gold Restaurants

Banyan Tree Spa Macau – FAB Gold Service & FAB Gold Spa

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau – FAB Gold Service, FAB Gold Spa, FAB Gold Club Lounge, FAB Gold Bar, and FAB Gold Service Raffles at Galaxy Macau – FAB Gold Service See also

News Hub Asia Announces the Inaugural NHA Top 10 Awards See alsoNews Hub Asia Announces the Inaugural NHA Top 10 Awards <Travel + Leisure Tastemakers 2024 list> (Asia)

81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, Lai Heen, Saffron, and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa – Best 25 Restaurants in Macau Long Bar, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, and The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge – Best 10 Bars in Macau <Travel + Leisure 2024 China Travel Awards> (China)

Andaz Macau – China's Top 100 Hotels Raffles at Galaxy Macau – China's Top 100 Hotels <HotelShare The 10th InJoy Hotel & Travel Charts> (China)

Andaz Macau – Artistic Design Hotel of the Year Award

Raffles at Galaxy Macau – Jury Prize of the Year Award Capella at Galaxy Macau – The Most Anticipated Hotel Opening of 2025 Award < 2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide > (China)

Feng Wei Ju – One-Diamond 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA – One-Diamond <Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide 2024> (China)

81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA – 2 Stars Restaurant

Feng Wei Ju – 1 Star Restaurant Lai Heen – 1 Star Restaurant <2024 China Feast Restaurant Awards> (China)

Teppanyaki Shou – Best New Restaurant Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun – Annual Influential Restaurant Galaxy Macau continues to shine, highlighting its remarkable achievements in the integrated tourism and leisure sector. This aligns seamlessly with the Macao SAR government's“Tourism+” policy, offering visitors from around the globe an unforgettable one-stop vacation experience and setting a new standard for luxury travel.