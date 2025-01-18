South Korea: Two Presidential Security Service Leaders Questioned Over Blocking Arrest Of Yoon

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 18 (IANS) Two senior officials of South Korean Presidential Security Service (PSS) appeared for questioning on Saturday over allegations that they led efforts to block investigators from detaining President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim Seong-hoon, acting chief of the PSS, and Lee Kwang-woo, head of the agency's bodyguard division, arrived at the National Office of Investigation's headquarters in Seoul for questioning at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., respectively.

The two, both known as loyalists to Yoon, are accused of obstructing investigators, led by the state anti-corruption agency, in their unsuccessful attempt to execute a warrant for Yoon's detention on January 3 over his short-lived martial law imposition.

Kim assumed the role of acting chief last week after the resignation of Park Chong-jun, the agency's former chief.

Lee was taken into custody immediately upon his arrival at the headquarters, having ignored three previous summonses for questioning.

Kim, who appeared for questioning the previous day, was also detained and spent the night in a lock-up at the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station in central Seoul. He entered the interrogation room in handcuffs Saturday, declining to answer reporters' questions.

Kim's lawyer, Bae Ui-cheol, defended his client's actions, stating: "He just followed the manual for presidential bodyguards. Investigators should have presented the arrest warrant outside the presidential residence. The PSS acted appropriately, as the warrant was issued after an illegal infiltration."

Lee, speaking briefly to reporters, said he would cooperate with the investigation and maintained that his actions were part of "legitimate security duties."

He did not respond to further questions.

Earlier in the day, South Korean National Assembly passed a revised Bill proposed by the main Opposition Democratic Party (DP) on launching a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid.

The revised Bill was approved in a 188-86 vote during a parliamentary plenary session Friday, with ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers voting against it en masse. The Opposition bloc currently dominates the 300-member Parliament with 192 seats.