Aldar Properties Secures $2.45 Billion Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Aldar Properties PJSC has secured a $2.45 billion (AED 9 billion) sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility, marking the largest such deal by a company in the Middle East. This five-year senior unsecured facility comprises both conventional and Islamic tranches in UAE dirham and US dollar currencies, enhancing Aldar's liquidity to approximately AED 27 billion.

The syndication attracted participation from 15 prominent international and regional institutions, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, of China, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan. This broad participation underscores the strong confidence in Aldar's creditworthiness and strategic growth plans.

Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar, stated that the facility is a significant milestone reflecting the trust and confidence that global and regional banks place in Aldar's business model and growth trajectory. He emphasized that this facility, along with a recent $1 billion hybrid notes issuance, positions Aldar to drive strategic initiatives and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The facility is linked to sustainability performance targets, showcasing Aldar's commitment to measurable environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. By integrating sustainability into its financing framework, Aldar reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable growth while supporting its broader ambitions of creating long-term value for stakeholders.