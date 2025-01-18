Dino Morea Shares Pictures From ‘Hair And There’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Dino Morea has shared some pictures of himself looking dapper as he flaunted his long tresses.

Taking to Instagram, Dino shared a montage featuring pictures and clips of him flaunting his long hair, which he has managed to grow over the time.

“Photos from Hair & there ! Enjoy,” he wrote as the caption.

The was last seen on the big screen in 2021's“Helmet” in a cameo role. He is all set to be seen in the fifth installment of the comedy film“Housefull”, which includes names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others.

Talking about the actor, who made his film debut in the 1999 film“Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi,” he started off as a model. He was then seen in projects such as 'Raaz', 'Aksar', 'Jism 2', 'Rana Naidu', 'The Empire', 'Tandav', 'Gunaah', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Plan' and others.

It was in 2020, when he made his debut on the OTT platform with“Mentalhood” and was later seen in“Hostages.” He will next be seen in 'The Royals', in which he will star alongside renowned actors such as Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.

“The Royals” delves into themes of high society, intrigue, and the complexities of human relationships. Bhumi, who will be seen playing the lead in the show, had earlier shared that it would be“magnanimous”.

She had said:“It's my first long format. I'm very, very happy that our collaborators are Netflix. It's going to be magnanimous. It's romance, it's comedy. I love that genre myself.”

The actor added that while the show falls into the rom-com category, it features“layered” and“nuanced” performances from a cast that includes both established and new actors.